Georgia does not recognize so-called elections in occupied Azerbaijani territories

Georgia does not recognize the so-called “local self-government elections” conducted on September 8 in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the G

“Reaffirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia does not recognize the so-called “local self-government elections” conducted on 8 September 2019, in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the results thereof,” read the statement.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law and through the engagement of the international community.

