Georgia postpones new school year in major cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new school year in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti has been delayed until October 1, Prime Minister Giorgi Ghaxaria said at a special briefing.

According to Report's local bureau, the head of government stated that despite the increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in the country, there was no cause for concern.

Note that the beginning of the new academic year in all schools in the neighboring country was scheduled for September 15.

News.Az

News.Az