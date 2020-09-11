Yandex metrika counter

Georgia postpones new school year in major cities

  • Region
  • Share
Georgia postpones new school year in major cities

The new school year in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti has been delayed until October 1, Prime Minister Giorgi Ghaxaria said at a special briefing.

According to Report's local bureau, the head of government stated that despite the increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in the country, there was no cause for concern.

Note that the beginning of the new academic year in all schools in the neighboring country was scheduled for September 15.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      