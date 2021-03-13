Georgia receives Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 43,200 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was brought to Georgia, according to local media.

UNICEF, which has supported the Government of Georgia in procuring the COVID-19 vaccines, announced that the plane has already landed at Tbilisi International Airport.

Georgia will further receive 129,600 doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

UNICEF has also been asked to support the government in procuring the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with delivery expected later in March.

Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe has earlier stated that Georgia is becoming the fourth country in the region to receive vaccines via the COVAX mechanism.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 274,377 cases of coronavirus, including 267,764 recoveries and 3,634 deaths.

News.Az