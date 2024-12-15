Georgia should not pursue EU membership if it requires compromising its core values, stated the president-elect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia should not join any organization if it means abandoning its values and traditions, stated Georgian President-elect Mikhail Kavelashvili, News.Az reports citing the Imedi TV Channel .

"If we don’t have our values, mentality, culture, language, faith, love for the motherland, what is the sense in joining any organization?" he said in an interview with the Imedi television channel."We want to be a member of the European Union as we are. We don’t reject integration," he noted, adding that Georgia’s authorities are open to a discussion on any topic, but the West shows no willingness to do that, being limited to criticism only.

