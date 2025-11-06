Georgia slams EU enlargement report as biased

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over what it calls “groundless negative assessments” in the European Commission’s Enlargement Report, accusing EU institutions of spreading political speculation.

In an official statement, the ministry said it was “deeply troubling” that the report and related statements “aim to influence Georgia’s internal politics,” a move it said contradicts “the spirit of EU-Georgia relations and our shared interests,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The ministry added that the November 4 report presents a biased evaluation of developments in Georgia and overlooks incidents during the October 4 municipal elections, including what Tbilisi describes as “attacks on state institutions and violence by protesters.”

“It is regrettable that the Commission’s report is biased regarding Georgia when assessing a range of events,” the statement said. “However, it is not surprising given the persistent silence of EU institutions toward the events that took place in Tbilisi during the municipal elections.”

The ministry also criticized EU institutions for refusing to engage in official dialogue under the Association Agreement, citing the European Council’s June 27, 2024 conclusions. It claimed the EU declined to assess Georgia’s Economic Reform Program, despite improvements in governance, integrity, and economic stability indices.

“The actions and statements of EU institutions regarding Georgia are concerning, as they seek to interfere in the country’s domestic affairs,” the statement said. “We condemn all attempts to use the issue of EU accession as a political instrument.”

The ministry reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to its agreements with the EU and emphasized its readiness for “constructive, respectful, and mutually beneficial cooperation based on shared values and principles, not coercion.”

