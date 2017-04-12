Georgia steps up fight against pharmaceutical drug abuse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia introduced its internal quotas on certain medicines to defeat so-called pharmaceutical drug abuse.

Signing a memorandum of cooperation today Ministers of Healthcare Davit Sergeneko and Internal Affairs Giorgi Mgebrishvili agreed on establishing quotas on the six medicines Gabapentine, Baclofene, Zipoclone, Zaleplon, Tropicamide and Dextromethorphan.

The quotas aim at defining the legal amount of the above mentioned medicines that can be brought into Georgia.

A number of reforms have been carried out in recent years to decrease damage from pharmaceutical drug abuse, which have been effective in dealing with intravenous drugs. However, the inappropriate usage of pills for drug abuse remains a challenge”, Sergeenko said.

He said a commission created last year uniting representatives of both the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Healthcare has defined a list of the pills that are used for treating patients, but unfortunately are misused for drug abuse as well.

Minister Mgebrishvili said pharmaceutical drug abuse is not only a challenge for Georgia but the rest of the world. He said the reforms that the two ministries have carried out have widely contributed to decreasing pharmaceutical drug abuse, while today’s memorandum will be yet another step forwards to deal with the challenge.

Medicine restrictions entered into effect in Georgia back in 2014 ensuring that certain drugs be purchased and obtained only with a prescription.

News.Az

