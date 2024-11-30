Georgian Deputy FM Teimuraz Janjalia resigns
Mtavari Arkhi TV channel
Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Janjalia has resigned, News.az reports citing Mtavari Arkhi TV channel.
Local media reported that former Foreign Minister; currently Georgian Ambassador to the US David Zalkaliani has also resigned from his post.
Recall that Georgia's ambassadors to Bulgaria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands resigned after the ruling party's decision to suspend integration negotiations with the EU for 4 years.
Local media reported that former Foreign Minister; currently Georgian Ambassador to the US David Zalkaliani has also resigned from his post.
Recall that Georgia's ambassadors to Bulgaria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands resigned after the ruling party's decision to suspend integration negotiations with the EU for 4 years.