Georgian Interior Ministry detains two people for mass ballot stuffing on election day
Georgian Interior Ministry officials have detained two persons on charges of mass ballot stuffing at one of the polling stations in the Marneuli district on the parliamentary election day, the agency said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS .
"The investigation revealed that on October 26, during the parliamentary elections, the suspects illegally inserted ballots into the ballot box at polling station 69 in the village of Sadakhlo, located in the Marneuli district," the statement reads.
The Georgian Central Election Commission had to annul the election results at the polling station due to the incident. This offense carries a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment, according to the Interior Ministry. Currently, the agency is investigating a criminal case under the article addressing the deliberate falsification of election-related documents, including electoral lists, protocols, ballots, registration journals, and checklists.
The Georgian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday that it had opened a criminal case over alleged election fraud. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already stated she will not testify, has been summoned for questioning.
