Georgian MFA: “Process of delimitation of state border with Azerbaijan continued”

“The process of delimitation of Georgia-Azerbaijan state border is being continued”, says the information disseminated by Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Currently, the delimitation process is being continued. The delimitation of the state border is a long-term process. This process takes place at the bilateral level, and the approval of both countries is required for reconciliation of the whole perimeter of the border. During the negotiations conducted with the neighbor countries in regard to the delimitation of the borders, the Georgian side has always been guided by the country’s national interests and the necessity of achieving the mutual agreement”, the information notes.

The Georgian MFA has called on people to abstain from disseminating emotional statements regarding this issue.

News.Az

