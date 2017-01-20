Georgian Minister: Now everything depends on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"If our strategic partner Azerbaijan and SOCAR provide us with the sufficient amounts of gas, the degree of dependence on Russia will be reduced to zero." The statement came from Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Georgiy Gakharia, while assessing the new agreement signed with Gazprom.

According to Gakharia, based on the indicated agreement Georgia now has no obligation to buy natural gas from Gazprom.

"This is something principally important. Our commercial prices are fixed as of today, without any obligation to buy gas. It was probably politically impossible to achieve higher independence at this stage. So, if our strategic partner Azerbaijan and SOCAR provide us with the sufficient amounts of gas, the degree of dependence on Russia will be reduced to zero."

