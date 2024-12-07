Georgian opposition holds march in capital city
Georgian opposition members and their supporters held a march in the capital of Tbilisi demanding to release previously detained protesters, News.az reports citing TASS.
The crowd marched to the parliament building, calling for the release of 28 people that were detained at rallies over the past few days, and some others.
A new wave of rallies started in Georgia on November 28. They were sparked by a statement from Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who said the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party had decided to put on ice any EU accession talks until the end of 2028 and turn down any funding from the bloc.
