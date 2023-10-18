Georgian parliament fails to impeach president over unsanctioned EU visits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s ruling party failed in its bid to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili on Wednesday, according to POLITICO Europe, News.az reports.

The ruling Georgian Dream party launched the impeachment procedure after Zourabichvili held meetings with European leaders to lobby for Georgia’s EU candidacy, despite not having authorization from the government to do so. Georgian Dream needed 100 votes in parliament to impeach the president, but got the support of just 86 lawmakers.

On Monday, Georgia’s Constitutional Court ruled that the president had violated the constitution, authorizing the parliament to hold the vote.

