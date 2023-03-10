Georgian parliament rejects 'foreign agents' bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian lawmakers on Friday voted down a bill on "foreign agents" in a second reading after the proposed legislation triggered mass protests in the capital Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The parliament session was broadcast live on the parliament's official website, with just one member voting in favor of the bill, while 35 opposed it.

The previous approval of the draft law on "Transparency of Foreign Influence" had prompted to demonstrations in Tbilisi since Monday, leading to the arrest of 66 people and injuring more than 50 law enforcement officers.

The bill would have required individuals, civil society groups, and media outlets to register with the Justice Ministry as "agents of foreign influence" if they receive at least 20% of their funds from abroad.

It would have imposed additional reporting requirements, inspections, and administrative and criminal liability, including up to five years in prison for any violations.

