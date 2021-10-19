Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, News.Az reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

In the letter, Garibashvili said Georgia attaches great importance to the centuries-old friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

It was stressed that Georgia is ready to further deepen and develop the existing high-level strategic partnership and friendly relations with Azerbaijan for the benefit of both countries and the region.

News.Az