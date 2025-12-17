Georgian PM calls Azerbaijan a “special friend”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia considers Azerbaijan a special friend, with exceptionally close relations between the governments of the two countries, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Public Television on Tuesday.

Kobakhidze made the remarks while commenting on his recent contacts with the Azerbaijani leadership, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijani media.

“I had a very sincere meeting with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Turkmenistan. Overall, Azerbaijan is our special friend, and there are exceptional relations of friendship between our governments. Therefore, finding common ground on any issue will not be difficult for us,” the Georgian prime minister said.

According to Kobakhidze, the talks are focused on reaching a final agreement on transportation from Azerbaijan through Georgian territory.

“The interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia are important to us. We also have our own interests, and I am confident that, based on the results of the negotiations, we will easily find the best solution that serves the interests of all three countries,” he added.

News.Az