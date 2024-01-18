Georgian PM hopes leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon sign peace treaty

"Georgia has close relations and partnership with neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia, they are friendly and brotherly countries," said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during his speech at the panel discussion of the Davos Economic Forum, News.az reports.

He noted that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are interested in establishing relations on a bilateral level, and highlighted that both countries consider it the right way.

"I hope that they will be able to find a solution and sign the peace treaty soon," Garibashvili noted.

