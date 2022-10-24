Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili hails President Ilham Aliyev’s contribution to close relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia
“Our countries have incomparable friendly relations and close ties. Those relations are based on our historical ties and mutual respect. I am sure that our existing cooperation will rise to an even higher level in the interests of the well-being of our countries and peoples,” said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili as he made a press statement, News.az reports.
“Good neighborly relations and strategic partnership between our countries, including our cooperation agenda, highlight the importance of your visit. I also want to emphasize your contribution to the close relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili noted.