Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili hails President Ilham Aliyev’s contribution to close relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our countries have incomparable friendly relations and close ties. Those relations are based on our historical ties and mutual respect. I am sure that our existing cooperation will rise to an even higher level in the interests of the well-being of our countries and peoples,” said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili as he made a press statement, News.az reports.

“Good neighborly relations and strategic partnership between our countries, including our cooperation agenda, highlight the importance of your visit. I also want to emphasize your contribution to the close relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili noted.

News.Az