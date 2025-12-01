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Prime Minister Kobakhidze
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has firmly rejected opposition proposals for wide-ranging electoral reform, saying the country’s next parliamentary elections will be held under existing legislation.15 May 2026-14:11
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the European Parliament’s decision to suspend the accreditation of journalists from pro-government television channels Imedi, Rustavi 2 and PosTV at its Brussels headquarters as “absolutely disgraceful”.15 May 2026-14:01
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced a series of personnel changes in government following a special briefing, introducing a new post of state minister for coordination of law enforcement agencies with the status of deputy prime minister.22 Apr 2026-13:26
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reaffirmed his country’s ambition to become a full member of the European Union, while warning that his government is “very concerned about fundamental problems” within the bloc.17 Apr 2026-13:56
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The Georgian government has postponed the introduction of regulations restricting the production, import, and sale of beverages in plastic bottles until 1 February 2031.09 Apr 2026-11:56
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has promised to “completely rid the country of illegal migrants” and to safeguard citizens’ interests and the national economy amid a rising influx of foreigners, according to a video statement released on Monday.13 Feb 2026-14:03
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the activation of the OSCE’s Moscow Mechanism against his country as “another manifestation of an unfair campaign” targeting Georgia and its people.31 Jan 2026-12:55
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Georgia’s parliamentary elections will take place on the constitutionally mandated schedule, and the ruling Georgian Dream party has no plans for an early vote, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV.23 Jan 2026-11:58
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hailed 2025 as a “successful and turning point” year for the country in his New Year’s address, highlighting his government’s role in strengthening peace, sovereignty, governance, and the economy, which he said surpassed 100 billion lari for the first time. He urged citizens to greet 2026 “with hope for the fulfilment of dreams and achievement of goals.”01 Jan 2026-12:11
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has highlighted the sharp rise in food prices, promising to “get to the bottom of the issue” and hold those responsible accountable.24 Dec 2025-12:12
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