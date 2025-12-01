Prime Minister Kobakhidze

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hailed 2025 as a “successful and turning point” year for the country in his New Year’s address, highlighting his government’s role in strengthening peace, sovereignty, governance, and the economy, which he said surpassed 100 billion lari for the first time. He urged citizens to greet 2026 “with hope for the fulfilment of dreams and achievement of goals.”

01 Jan 2026-12:11