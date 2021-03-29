Georgian PM: There will be no early elections in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

There will be no early elections and no political prisoners in Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said after meeting with several European diplomats, in particular, with the personal representative of the President of the European Council Christian Danielson.

"We are ready to make a really reasonable and fair compromise. Now it’s up to the opposition. The issue of early elections is closed, there are no political prisoners in our country, they were under [ex-President Mikheil] Saakashvili," Garibashvili said.

Special Representative of the Head of the European Council Christian Danielson will resume meetings with the opposition and the government from March 29. He came to Georgia for the second time in the last month.

The first visit of the Swedish diplomat Danielson lasted from 12 to 19 March, but the parties did not achieve any results in the negotiations. Danielson even stayed in Georgia three days longer than planned due to the lack of significant progress.

The opposition reiterated that it would not give up two main demands – early parliamentary elections and the release of political prisoners. The authorities have warned that they should not expect a compromise from them on the issue of early elections, Jam News reported.

News.Az

