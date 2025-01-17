Yandex metrika counter

Georgian premier arrives in Azerbaijan

Photo: AZERTAC

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit on January 17.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

