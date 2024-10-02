Georgian president refuses to sign LGBT propaganda ban bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has reportedly declined to sign a bill that would impose a ban on LGBT propaganda.

"The president did not sign the bill (that would impose a ban on the propaganda of same-sex relationships - TASS) into law. Nor did she veto the measure. She just refused to sign the bill and returned it to parliament. Our laws provide for such a procedure," a presidential administration official told TASS, News.Az reports.Under Georgian laws, the parliament’s speaker can sign the bill into law instead.On September 17, the parliament of the South Caucasus country passed the third and final reading of a package of legislative amendments on banning LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist Russia and prohibited by law). In addition, May 17 has been designated as a public holiday to mark the Day of Family Purity and Respect for Parents in Georgia.Under the amendments, any marriages other than between a man and a woman, as well as same-sex adoptions, are banned. Surgical gender transition procedures are banned and will be punishable by one to four years in prison. Individuals will face fines of 1,500 laris (over $555) and entities will be fined 4,000 laris (over $1,400) for promoting LGBT ideas in schools. Broadcasters will be prohibited from showing intimate scenes involving homosexuals or advertising such content. Individuals will be fined 800 laris (about $297) and entities will be given a fine of 2,500 laris (about $929) for circulating LGBT-related adverts.Providing minors with information on gender transitioning or homosexual relations will be punishable with a fine of 1,000 laris (about $371) for individuals and 3,000 laris (over $1,100) for legal entities. Moreover, public gatherings or demonstrations seeking to promote LGBT ideas will also be prohibited under the new law. Under the amendments to the Criminal Code, offenses which carry monetary fines will also carry up to two years in jail.

News.Az