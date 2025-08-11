Georgian president to visit Türkiye for two days starting Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili will embark on a two-day official visit to Türkiye starting Tuesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In a statement on social media on Monday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the visit will include discussions on steps to strengthen cooperation in all areas with strategic partner Georgia, as well as an exchange of views on current regional and global developments.

News.Az