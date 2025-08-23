Georgian State Security Service chief resigns

In a statement posted on the SSS Facebook page (which is banned in Russia, owned by Meta, and recognized as extremist in Russia), Okhanashvili said, "I would like to inform the public that, after consultations with the ruling team, I have decided to resign as head of the State Security Service of Georgia and assume the role of adviser to the Prime Minister on national security issues."

Okhanashvili assumed his position as head of the SSS in April of this year. The head of the SSS is appointed by the Parliament of Georgia for a six-year term.