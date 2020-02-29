Yandex metrika counter

Georgian universities may suspend work due to coronavirus

The Ministry of Education of Georgia recommended all universities to postpone the spring semester due to the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country.

According to the head of the department, Mikhail Chkhenkeli, thorough disinfection is necessary for educational institutions.

"As for private schools, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, they are given the recommendation to declare a vacation on March 2 -16 for disinfection," Sputnik-Georgia quotes the head of the educational department as saying.

