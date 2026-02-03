Georgia’s GDP grows 7.5% in 2025, Sakstat reports

Commenting on the figures, Georgia’s Ministry of Economy said the positive trends and strong growth rate “clearly demonstrate the continued resilience of the Georgian economy,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to the ministry, the turnover of VAT-paying enterprises in December 2025 increased by 11% compared with the same period a year earlier. The number of newly registered enterprises also rose, reaching 6,134 during the month.

Strong economic growth in 2025 was also supported by positive developments in foreign trade. Exports increased by 11.2% to a record $7.3 billion. Local exports, excluding re-exports, rose by 12.5%, reaching $3.4 billion.

Revenues from travel and tourism also posted solid growth. Tourism income increased by 6.0% year on year in 2025, reaching a record high of $4.7 billion.

According to an International Monetary Fund forecast, Georgia is expected to record the highest economic growth among countries in the region and Europe in the medium term, covering the 2026–2030 period, with average growth projected at 5.1%.