On Monday, November 18, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to answer a question about the possible permission of the United States for Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, News.az reports citing Izvestia.

"Mr. Scholz, do you really want Ukraine to fire long-range weapons at Russia?" Sineok asked.Scholz, passing by the correspondent, looked in his direction and remained silent.Summit volunteers did not allow Sineoku to approach the chancellor, and then pushed the Izvestia correspondent aside.Earlier, on November 17, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden allegedly gave Ukraine permission to use American long-range missiles to strike Russia.

