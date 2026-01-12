German corporate insolvencies surge to 20-year high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Corporate insolvencies in Germany jumped 15.2% year-on-year in December, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Final figures showed that corporate insolvencies rose 4.8% annually in October to 2,108 cases, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The transportation and warehousing sector recorded the highest insolvency rate in October, with 12.73 bankruptcies per 10,000 companies, followed by the hospitality sector at 10.5 cases per 10,000 companies.

The total debt expected to be paid to creditors in connection with company bankruptcy filings amounted to €2.6 billion ($3.04 billion), down from approximately €3.8 billion in October 2024, Destatis said.

Personal bankruptcies also increased, with 6,709 debtors filing for insolvency in October, marking a 7.6% rise compared to the same month last year.

Separately, the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) said on Jan. 8 that the number of bankrupt companies in Germany reached its highest level since 2005 last year.

According to the institute, 17,605 companies went bankrupt in 2025, affecting around 170,000 jobs nationwide. The IWH noted that even during the 2009 global financial crisis, the number of bankruptcies was about 5% lower.

News.Az