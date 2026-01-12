Germany seeks closer security ties with India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany aims to strengthen security cooperation with India to reduce the country’s reliance on Russia, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday during his visit to India.

Merz met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering security, critical minerals, the health sector, and an AI innovation centre, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains,” Modi said at a joint news conference, adding that the agreements will boost bilateral cooperation.

India still depends heavily on Russia for military equipment, oil, and gas, and Germany is urging the country to reduce energy imports and avoid circumventing sanctions—a demand India has not accepted.

Merz also called for India and the European Union to finalize a free trade agreement, warning that a rise in global protectionism threatens both nations’ economic growth.

News.Az