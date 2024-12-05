German industrial orders fall 1.5% in October
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows a steel production plant in Georgsmarienhuette, Germany, September 19, 2024. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo
German industrial orders fell in October, sapped by weak domestic demand, showing that a recovery in the industrial sector is not in sight , News.az reports citing Investing.
Orders declined by 1.5% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 2.0%.
The negative development stems from declines in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 7.6% on the month and in the automotive industry by 3.7%.
On the other hand, increases were observed in the manufacture of basic metals, up 10.2% on the month, and the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, which rose 8.0% compared to the previous month.
When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders were 0.1% higher than in the previous month.
The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed total new orders were 2.7% higher in the period from August to October than in the prior three months, according to the statistics office data.
October's expected decline from a sharp increase the previous month was somewhat smaller than feared, while the previous month's figure was revised noticeably upwards, said Elmar Voelker, economist at LBBW.
After revision of the provisional results, new orders in September increased by 7.2% compared with August, more than the 4.2% previously reported. The revision is due to a large-scale order in the manufacture of ships.
"There is therefore a small glimmer of hope in the trend of the past three to six months," Voelker said. "In view of the many economic and geopolitical risk factors, however, it would be premature to speak of an incipient turn for the better."
