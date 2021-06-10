German MP extends condolences over death of Azerbaijani civilians in mine blast in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the German Bundestag, Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance in the government of the German Chancellor Baerbel Kofler has offered condolences over the death of Azerbaijani citizens in a mine blast in Kalbajar.

“The death of two Azerbaijani journalists Maharram Ibrahimov (Alioglu) and Siraj Abishov in a mine explosion is a horrible news! I express my deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones of the victims. I hope that the issue will be clarified. The region needs comprehensive peace," Kofler tweeted.

News.Az