German portal highlights burning of houses by Armenians before Kalbajar handover

German Deutschlandfunk.de portal has published an article, highlighting how Armenians are setting fire to houses in the district of Kalbajar which must be handed over to Azerbaijan.

The portal says the Armenians must pull out from the district according to the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by Russia.

The article says the deal also envisages the exchange of bodies of the killed servicemen.

