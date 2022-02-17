German rail stops trains in half of country due to storms

+ ↺ − 16 px

German national railway company Deutsche Bahn (DBN.UL) said it has stopped long-distance train services in seven out of the country's 16 states after Hurricane Ylenia slammed northern Germany in the early hours of Thursday morning, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"Some long-distance trains end and begin well before the affected states," the company said in a statement.

By 1230 GMT, gale-force winds had caused one casualty, who died in a car after a tree collapsed onto a country road near the town of Bad Bevensen in Lower Saxony, local police said, confirming a report in the Bild newspaper.

In Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the power cuts affected around 50,000 households according to a statement on the official website of the region's Borken district. Schools in some states, including NRW, were closed on Thursday.





