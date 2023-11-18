German turcologist presented his book dedicated to Azerbaijan's Shusha in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin hosted the presentation ceremony of the book "Shusha's heritage. History and development path of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan" by Turcologist, ethnologist, researcher of the Caucasus region, docent of Gessen University, Dr. Michael Reinhard Hess, News.Az reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities living in Berlin, Stuttgart, Cologne, representatives of the local community and German scientists attended the event moderated by Gurban Alakbarov, doctor of political sciences.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Germany Nasimi Agayev has emphasized that it is the first top-level book written in a European country about the history and cultural heritage of Shusha. He expressed his hope that this book will play a great role in the study of the history and culture of Azerbaijan. Thanking the scientist, the ambassador has added that Hess is the only scientist not only in Europe, but in the entire West, who has an excellent command of the Azerbaijani language.

Greeting the participants of the event, Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, has expressed his gratitude to our compatriots and German friends attending the presentation ceremony. He spoke about the relation between Hess and our country and emphasized that this book, published in English and German, contains well-founded, irrefutable historical facts and scientific opinions.

"This book plays a very serious role in informing the European society about the realities of Azerbaijan. According to the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Committee continues the work of spreading the truths of Azerbaijan across the world. In this regard, the book "Shusha’s heritage. History and development path of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan" is scheduled to be presented in different countries" told Committee chairman.

The event continued with the screening of the film "History of Shusha" prepared with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Azerbaijani diaspora organization operating in Canada.

In his speech, Dr. M.R. Hess has noted the book aims to highlight the rich heritage of Karabakh and Shusha in the literary and cultural history of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Amir Ali Sardari Irevani, a descendant of Huseynali Khan, composer, musicologist and publicist Elmir Mirzayev, German professor Hartwig Schultz, German publicist Mathias Wolf congratulated the author on this important cultural event and delivered their good wishes.

News.Az