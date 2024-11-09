Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take decisive steps regarding peace agenda
On November 9, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
During the phone conversation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz regretfully noted that due to the political situation in Germany, he would not be able to attend the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29 hosted in Azerbaijan. Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of the successful organization of COP29 climate conference, saying that Germany would provide the necessary support to achieve the new climate finance goal.
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the priorities of Azerbaijan as the host and chair country of COP29, underlining that the country is striving to build bridges between the parties and provides a convenient platform for conducting effective discussions.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany supports the establishment of peace and friendly neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that his country calls on the parties to take decisive steps in this regard.
Noting that Azerbaijan was an initiator of the text and underlying principles of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan still remain in its Constitution. The head of state reminded that Armenia's considerable delay in its proposals on the text of the document had adversely impacted on the process, underlining however, the parties are close to reaching a final agreement on the text of the document, and that negotiations would continue after the COP has ended.
