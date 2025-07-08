Germany condemns China for laser targeting of aircraft in EU maritime security mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has formally condemned China after accusing the Chinese military of targeting a German aircraft with a laser during an EU maritime security operation, escalating tensions between Berlin and Beijing.

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday following the incident, which occurred during an EU-led mission called ASPIDES, aimed at safeguarding maritime routes in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and the Gulf under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable,” the ministry posted on the social platform X (formerly Twitter).

The incident, which has not been elaborated on publicly in detail, comes amid mounting EU concerns over China’s growing influence in critical technologies and infrastructure tied to European security.

There has been no immediate response from the European Commission, China’s foreign ministry, or the Chinese embassy in Berlin, despite inquiries from Reuters.

The ASPIDES mission plays a vital role in ensuring freedom of navigation for commercial and merchant vessels navigating some of the world's most geopolitically sensitive waterways. Targeting aircraft participating in this operation could be viewed as a serious escalation and violation of international norms.

The timing is particularly sensitive as diplomatic relations between Germany and China are already under strain. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin in the coming weeks for bilateral talks focused on trade, technology, and security.

The German government has not yet disclosed whether it will pursue additional diplomatic or security responses. Analysts say the incident could further harden the EU’s stance on tightening security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and reducing dependency on China in key sectors.

News.Az