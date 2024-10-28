Germany faces the Matildas at Duisburg's MSV-Arena

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Matildas rallied to secure a 2-1 victory over Germany in Duisburg, featuring debut international goals from Kyra Cooney-Cross and Clare Hunt, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Selina Cerci gave Germany a deserved lead after just five minutes, and proceeded to lay siege to Australia's goal, including have Felicitas Rauch hit the post and Mackenzie Arnold make two fine saves.However, from that point on, Germany were wasteful and sloppy in possession, and it cost them just before half time when Cooney-Cross unleashed a special leveller from 35 yards.The Queenslander spotted Stina Johannes off her line and unleashed a stunning shot that flew inch-perfect into the net.Germany, who made six changes from the side that beat England 4-3 at Wembley, were still wasteful in the final third and were made to pay again when Clare Hunt scored her maiden Matildas goal with a header at the back post.It is the Matildas first victory over Germany since 2005, when Tom Sermanni was also head coach.

News.Az