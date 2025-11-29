Germany invests billions in drones, rifles, and AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is set to approve a €2.9 billion military procurement package to modernize its armed forces. The package includes up to 250,000 G95 assault rifles from Heckler & Koch, tactical drones, missiles, and additional army equipment.





The Defense Ministry aims to build the largest army in Europe among NATO countries, focusing on new technologies, surveillance systems, and modern weaponry. Key contractors include Rheinmetall, Daimler Benz, Quantum Systems, and Helsing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan also covers 250,000 laser modules, nearly 1,800 military SUVs, 191,000 helmets, and up to 750 reconnaissance drones. Germany is investing in an AI platform to monitor NATO’s eastern flank, with consortia including Airbus Defence & Space and Arx Robotics participating.

The modernization push aims to strengthen Germany’s combat capabilities and readiness while coordinating further support for Ukraine, including long-range defense systems.

News.Az