Germany selected to host the 2029 Women’s Euros

Germany has been confirmed as the host of the 2029 Women’s Euros, with matches scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The decision was made by the UEFA executive committee on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Among the guests in attendance in Nyon, Switzerland was Bayern defender and Germany captain Giulia Gwinn.

Germany beat bits from Denmark/Sweden and Poland to earn the right to host the Women’s European Championship for the third time after 1989 and 2001. The country also hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2011. Bayern’s home ground will once again be the location for big international fixtures, following the 2006 World Cup, the 2012 and 2025 Champions League finals, games during Euro 2020 and 2024, plus the UEFA Nations League finals in 2025. The other host cities alongside Munich for the 15th Women’s Euros are Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Cologne, Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

FC Bayern got behind the application to host the 2029 tournament with its men’s and women’s teams. As part of a league-wide campaign in the men’s Bundesliga, various actions were taken around the Allianz Arena to support the bid. FC Bayern Women brought attention to the bid in several of their fixtures to highlight the relevance of a home Euros for women’s football in Germany.

