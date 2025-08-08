Germany suspends military exports that could be used in Gaza

Germany suspends military exports that could be used in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has announced a suspension of all military equipment exports that could be used in the Gaza Strip, marking a notable shift in its longstanding support for Israel amid rising humanitarian concerns.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated, “The German government will not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.” While affirming Israel’s right to disarm Hamas and secure the release of hostages, Merz expressed growing doubts about how these goals can be achieved given the current circumstances, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This decision reflects mounting public pressure within Germany as Gaza’s death toll and humanitarian crisis worsen. Historically, Germany’s support for Israel has been rooted in Holocaust remembrance, but recent events have strained this relationship.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Germany accounted for 30% of Israel’s major arms imports between 2019 and 2023, primarily naval vessels like the Sa’ar 6-class frigates, which have seen use in the ongoing conflict.

Merz emphasized that Germany’s priorities are securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages, alongside addressing civilian suffering. He also called on Israel to refrain from annexing parts of the West Bank.

German parliament data shows that between October 7, 2023—the date of the Hamas attack that escalated the Gaza war—and May 13, 2025, export licenses worth 485 million euros ($564 million) for military equipment to Israel were approved.

Following the Hamas attack, Germany’s arms exports to Israel increased nearly tenfold in 2023, prompting human rights groups to file legal challenges over concerns that these weapons could be used in the Gaza conflict.

News.Az