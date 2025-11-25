Germany warns of escalation as Israel continues ceasefire violations in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has warned of “further escalation” following Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Martin Giese, a spokesperson for Germany’s Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing that politically negotiated solutions—including the disarmament of Hezbollah—are essential for lasting peace. He emphasized that any solution must protect Israel’s security while respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“We call on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and exercise restraint. The only important thing is that further escalation is prevented,” Giese said.

The warning came after an Israeli strike in southern Beirut killed five people and injured 28 others, reportedly targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Ali Tabatabai. Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire was declared.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been mounting for weeks, with near-daily Israeli air raids claimed to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began on 27 November 2024. The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) also reported over 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel.

Germany’s statement underscores international concern as the region faces renewed risks despite the ceasefire.

News.Az