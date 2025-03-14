Germany welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on peace treaty text

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the conclusion of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of the draft peace treaty.

In a post on X, the top German diplomat described the agreement as ‘encouraging’, News.Az reports.

“The news of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace treaty text is encouraging. The fact that, after decades of hostility and war, sustainable peace is now within reach and important for the region and beyond,” Baerbock stated.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

“We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, Yerevan also confirmed that Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the uncoordinated articles of the draft peace treaty.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that both sides had reached an agreement on the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

News.Az