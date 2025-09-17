Germany’s Merz: Russian drone incursions reflect long-term sabotage trend

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned on Wednesday that Russia’s recent violations of Polish and Romanian airspace are part of a broader pattern of boundary-testing and sabotage under President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in the Bundestag during the 2025 budget debate, Merz said, “Russia wants to insidiously destabilize our free societies.” He emphasized that any peace deal in the Ukraine war must not compromise Kyiv’s political sovereignty or territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Merz added, “A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, would encourage Putin to seek his next target.”

News.Az