Germany’s Top Court dismisses complaint over U.S. drone strikes operated via Ramstein Base

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has dismissed a legal complaint over U.S. drone strikes that use satellite infrastructure based at Ramstein Air Base, ruling that the German government is not liable for American military actions carried out via its territory.

The case was brought by two Yemeni nationals who lost relatives in a 2012 U.S. drone strike that mistakenly killed a Yemeni cleric alongside an al-Qaeda target, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The plaintiffs, supported by the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), argued that Germany shares responsibility for the strike by allowing its territory to be used in the U.S. drone program.

They claimed Germany violated Article 2 of its constitution, which guarantees the right to life and physical integrity, and demanded that Berlin act to prevent such drone operations in the future.

However, the court found that while Germany has a general duty to uphold human rights and international humanitarian law—even in cases involving foreign nationals—the specific legal conditions to trigger a protective obligation were not met in this case.

“The existence of infrastructure alone does not create a legal responsibility for actions taken solely by another state,” the court stated, noting that the operational decisions and control over drone strikes remain entirely with U.S. authorities.

The ruling comes amid ongoing debate about Germany’s role in U.S. military operations conducted from its soil. Though drones are piloted from the United States, their signals are routed through a satellite relay station at Ramstein, located in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The facility has long drawn criticism from human rights groups.

The German government had not objected when informed by U.S. officials in 2010 of plans to install the relay station at Ramstein, effectively enabling global drone coordination.

Despite the court’s ruling, the case underscores growing pressure on Berlin to scrutinize foreign military use of its territory—especially in operations resulting in civilian casualties.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers and supporting NGOs have vowed to continue challenging Germany’s legal stance on the issue. “This is not the end,” an ECCHR spokesperson said after the verdict. “Germany cannot look away when fundamental rights are undermined with its knowledge and assistance.”

News.Az