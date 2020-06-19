Getting NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover to Launch During the COVID-19 Pandemic (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Getting a Mars rover built, tested, and to the launch pad is a feat that requires the dedication of hundreds of team members.

The team behind NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover faced one of its biggest challenges when the coronavirus pandemic struck during a crucial time before launch. The safety of the team members became top priority yet they rose to the challenge of completing the rover on time for its launch date, either by working remotely or under new “safe at work” procedures.

They developed an increased appreciation for the name of the rover and in May they created the COVID-19 Perseverance Plate, which is now mounted on the side of the rover. The plate commemorates all those impacted by the pandemic and pays special tribute to front line health care workers. Perseverance is targeted to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 20, 2020. It will land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

