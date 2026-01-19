Ghana arrests Nigerians linked to cybercrime networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana's security forces have arrested nine Nigerians accused of coordinating various cybercrime activities from makeshift offices in and around the capital, Accra.

Forty-four others, believed to be victims brought to Ghana from Nigeria under false pretences, have also been detained and handed over to the immigration authority, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

During the two-day intelligence-led operation, raids uncovered 62 laptops, 52 mobile phones and two pump-action guns, the authorities have said.

There is a growing trend of foreigners being lured to Ghana under the pretext of lucrative work. They are then put in gated compounds, have their documents confiscated and are compelled to engage in cyber-crime.

They often work on romance scams, where a victim is encouraged to send money to a fictitious partner who they believe is real, or business email compromise, where someone poses as an employer and gets people to sends funds or sensitive data.

The weekend's operation was jointly co-ordinated by a host of agencies, including the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

''All the arrested individuals have been duly profiled and handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations," Communications Minister Sam George said in a post on X.

"We caution foreign nationals invited to Ghana to verify claims made by their fellow nationals to lure them here.''

George also indicated that suspects arrested in previous recent operations have been handed over to Nigerian law enforcement or are facing prosecution.

The CSA and other agencies have been making efforts to flush out cyber-criminals, including working with the US authorities to arrest high-profile suspects.

Among recent operations was the arrest of a popular Ghanaian social media influencer known as Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, who allegedly stole $8m (£5.9m) from vulnerable Americans through a romance scam. He has not yet commented on the allegations.

Another successful operation was the dismantling of a syndicate that defrauded over 200 victims of $400,000 (£300,000).

News.Az