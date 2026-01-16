Ghana deports US migrants despite court protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana has forcibly sent home West African migrants recently deported from the United States, even in cases where U.S. courts had granted protections to prevent such repatriation.

One case involved Rabbiatu Kuyateh, a 58-year-old from Sierra Leone, who fled to the U.S. to escape political persecution. Despite a judge granting her protection from deportation, she was sent to Ghana on November 5, 2025, detained at a hotel, and then returned to her home country. Videos verified by her family show her being dragged to a waiting van, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lawyers say at least 22 migrants sent from the U.S. to Ghana and several to Equatorial Guinea were later repatriated without opportunities to challenge the moves, raising concerns about potential persecution or torture. U.S. authorities maintain that all deportees were “illegal aliens” who received due process.

Advocates warn that such third-country removals may bypass international protections against returning people to danger, a practice known as refoulement.

News.Az