Giants beat Cubs behind Justin Verlander’s first San Francisco home victory

Justin Verlander recorded his first home victory with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, leading the team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The veteran pitcher received key offensive support from Matt Chapman, who hit a decisive sixth-inning home run, and Wilmer Flores, who added an earlier drive to help secure the win, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Verlander (2-10) allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked two over six innings. He had been 0-6 at home this season, and the Giants had gone 3-9 in his previous 12 outings at Oracle Park since he signed a $15 million, one-year contract in January.

Chapman connected for his 17th homer as San Francisco won its third straight following a four-game skid.

Rafael Devers blooped a go-ahead single into shallow left field with two out in the fifth after Heliot Ramos doubled to tie it. Carson Kelly had given Chicago the lead on a single in the top of the inning.

Flores homered in the second to stake Verlander to an early lead. Matt Shaw's RBI single in the fourth tied it.

Ryan Walker finished for his 12th save.

Matthew Boyd (12-7) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings for the Cubs, who had won three straight and eight of 10. His last time out against Milwaukee, the lefty ended a four-start winless stretch in which he was 0-3.

Key moment

Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled with two outs in the fifth and left fielder Heliot Ramos dropped the fly ball but quickly retrieved it and fired to Casey Schmitt at second, and Crow-Armstrong was initially called out on the tag. Cubs manager Craig Counsell challenged the call and it was overturned on replay review. Kelly singled moments later.

Key stat

San Francisco improved to 15-26 over its last 41 home games, winning at Oracle Park for just the third time in its last 18.

Up next



RHP Colin Rea (10-5, 3.96 ERA) pitches the middle game for Chicago on Wednesday night opposite LHP Carson Whisenhunt (1-1, 4.91).

