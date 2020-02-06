Glazed éclairs cause mass poisoning in two Armenian provinces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Ministry of Health and the Food Safety Inspectorate said a total of 49 people were hospitalized after eating éclairs produced by Zeytun Sweet LLC, ARK

The poisoning cases were reported in the town of Sisian in the southern province of Syunik and in Vanadzor and Stepanavan in the northern province of Lori.



According to the ministry, all the patients had symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. A preliminary diagnosis said the cause of poisoning was an intestinal infection.



The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 41 patients were traced in Lori, and 8 in Syunik. Currently, 33 patients are still being treated in Lori and 8 in Syunik. Doctors assess the patients' condition as satisfactory. According to the press service of the Food Safety Inspectorate, laboratory studies found salmonella in éclairs.



It said the Zeytun Sweet company was inspected but no violations of sanitary standards were found, but it turned out that the éclairs did not have a conformity assessment and did not have a safety certificate. Zeytun Sweet Company was ordered to ban the sale of the product and recall éclairs from the market and destroy them.



In addition, samples of eggs, oil, spread, as well as finished products used for the production of éclairs were taken for further examination.

