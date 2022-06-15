Global Baku Forum ‘opportunity’ for young people to voice their views: Ukraine’s ex-first lady

The Global Baku Forum gives young people an opportunity to express their views, said Kateryna Yushchenko, former first lady of Ukraine.

She made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held Wednesday ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum which is due to take place on June 16-18 in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports.

Yushchenko said that this year’s forum will feature a panel session involving young people.

“Youth from Azerbaijan, the United States, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Bulgaria and other countries will join the 9th Global Baku Forum,” she said.

“Such events aim to learn what the new generation thinks, get acquainted with the views of young leaders, their views on the economy, national security, environment and human rights,” Yushchenko added.

News.Az