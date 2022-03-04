Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 6 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

COVID-19 fatalities have surpassed 6 million worldwide, News.Az reports citing official reports.

Nearly 442 million coronavirus cases have been discovered since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The first coronavirus-related death was reported on January 11, 2020.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (over 955,000), followed by Brazil (more than 650,000 fatal cases) and India (514,000 persons died).

As of March 4, the number of confirmed infection cases in Azerbaijan stands at over 780,000, with over 9,400 fatalities.

Azerbaijan has administered over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

News.Az